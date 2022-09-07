FY2022 EPS Estimates for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Decreased by Oppenheimer

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Hormel Foods in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 1st. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.82 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.87. The consensus estimate for Hormel Foods’ current full-year earnings is $1.82 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Hormel Foods’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.67.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

Shares of HRL opened at $46.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.40. Hormel Foods has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $55.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.54.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 413.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 39.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $97,629.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,944,702.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

See Also

