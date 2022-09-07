G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Sees Large Volume Increase

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 30,008 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 411,602 shares.The stock last traded at $18.72 and had previously closed at $19.84.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GIII shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.86.

G-III Apparel Group Trading Down 6.0 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $899.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 2.42.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The textile maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $688.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

