Gaj Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $14,021.86 (GAJ)

Gaj Finance (GAJ) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Gaj Finance has a total market cap of $14,021.86 and approximately $120.00 worth of Gaj Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gaj Finance has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. One Gaj Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005156 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.35 or 0.00852504 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015897 BTC.

Gaj Finance Profile

Gaj Finance’s total supply is 1,941,413 coins. Gaj Finance’s official Twitter account is @gaj_finance.

