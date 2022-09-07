Gaj Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $14,021.86 (GAJ)

Gaj Finance (GAJ) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Gaj Finance has a total market cap of $14,021.86 and approximately $120.00 worth of Gaj Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gaj Finance has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. One Gaj Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005156 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001728 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002439 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.35 or 0.00852504 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015897 BTC.
Gaj Finance Profile
Gaj Finance’s total supply is 1,941,413 coins. Gaj Finance’s official Twitter account is @gaj_finance.
Buying and Selling Gaj Finance
