GameStop (NYSE:GME) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.03, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 27.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

GameStop Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GME traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.04. 10,624,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,293,801. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.34. GameStop has a 1-year low of $19.40 and a 1-year high of $63.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.36 and a beta of -0.71.

Get GameStop alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GameStop

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in GameStop by 323.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of GameStop during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 457.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GameStop during the 1st quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 9.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GameStop Company Profile

Separately, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of GameStop from $30.00 to $7.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

(Get Rating)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.