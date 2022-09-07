GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Down 4.5%

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.63 and last traded at $24.00. 91,334 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,436,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wedbush decreased their price objective on GameStop from $30.00 to $7.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

GameStop Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.36 and a beta of -0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GameStop

About GameStop

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GME. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in GameStop by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,958,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,566,000 after acquiring an additional 26,656 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,219,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,526,000 after purchasing an additional 25,355 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of GameStop by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,700,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,946,000 after buying an additional 16,028 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 773,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,839,000 after buying an additional 20,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in GameStop by 24.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 427,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,228,000 after buying an additional 83,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

