GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Down 4.5%

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.63 and last traded at $24.00. 91,334 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,436,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.14.
Separately, Wedbush decreased their price objective on GameStop from $30.00 to $7.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.36 and a beta of -0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.
