GateToken (GT) Market Cap Hits $312.66 Million

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Over the last seven days, GateToken has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. GateToken has a market capitalization of $312.66 million and $2.69 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GateToken coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.98 or 0.00020587 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005169 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,349.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005284 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005170 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002643 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00134679 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00036716 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022742 BTC.

About GateToken

GateToken (CRYPTO:GT) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,492,366 coins. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GateToken Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

