General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Kings Point Capital Management

Kings Point Capital Management trimmed its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 65.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the quarter. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in General Electric were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 2,998 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.15.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $71.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. General Electric has a 12-month low of $59.93 and a 12-month high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.55%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

