Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Hits New 1-Year High at $161.75

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday. The stock traded as high as $161.75 and last traded at $161.06, with a volume of 37495 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $157.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Wedbush raised their price target on Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.20.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 2.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.08. The company has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.97.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.37%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SouthState Corp raised its position in Genuine Parts by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

