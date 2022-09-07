Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Shares Acquired by Kynam Capital Management LP

Kynam Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,339,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246,373 shares during the period. Global Blood Therapeutics comprises about 15.0% of Kynam Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Kynam Capital Management LP’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $46,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 75.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GBT. Wedbush cut Global Blood Therapeutics to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $68.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Global Blood Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Blood Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

In related news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $34,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,112 shares in the company, valued at $248,302. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $34,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,112 shares in the company, valued at $248,302. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Nazila Habibizad sold 4,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total value of $314,314.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,200.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Global Blood Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.87. The company had a trading volume of 81,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,973,371. The company has a current ratio of 6.88, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $73.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.88.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $71.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.39 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 137.30% and a negative return on equity of 170.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

