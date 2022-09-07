Global Endowment Management LP Acquires 123,000 Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Global Endowment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Get Rating) by 135.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,000 shares during the quarter. Global Endowment Management LP owned about 0.29% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF worth $5,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 75.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,125,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,486 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,915,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,551,000 after acquiring an additional 600,682 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,533,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,079,000 after acquiring an additional 254,105 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,752,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 836,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,774,000 after acquiring an additional 423,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EWA stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.27. The stock had a trading volume of 88,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,855,606. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.67. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 12 month low of $20.30 and a 12 month high of $27.16.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

