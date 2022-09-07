Global Endowment Management LP Makes New $1.17 Million Investment in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Global Endowment Management LP acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 66,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 7,754 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 56,006 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 2,132,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,403,000 after acquiring an additional 980,482 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,118,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,693,000 after acquiring an additional 15,264 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 181,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 13,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Transactions at Physicians Realty Trust

In related news, Director Pamela Shelley-Kessler acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $50,430.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Physicians Realty Trust news, SVP Bradley D. Page sold 4,330 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $78,459.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,200 shares in the company, valued at $637,824. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pamela Shelley-Kessler purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $50,430.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,430. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,330 shares of company stock worth $617,560. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Performance

Physicians Realty Trust Announces Dividend

DOC stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.60. 21,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,316,337. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $16.07 and a twelve month high of $19.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 262.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DOC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.77.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.