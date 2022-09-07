Global Endowment Management LP Purchases 533 Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Global Endowment Management LP boosted its position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Credit Acceptance accounts for approximately 1.3% of Global Endowment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Global Endowment Management LP owned about 0.25% of Credit Acceptance worth $18,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 257,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $141,572,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370 shares during the period. RV Capital GmbH lifted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 1.4% in the first quarter. RV Capital GmbH now owns 195,946 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $107,843,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 173,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $95,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $88,474,000 after purchasing an additional 23,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,415,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Credit Acceptance Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CACC traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $508.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,566. The company’s 50-day moving average is $539.10 and its 200-day moving average is $543.60. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 52-week low of $452.48 and a 52-week high of $703.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 15.39, a quick ratio of 15.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Credit Acceptance ( NASDAQ:CACC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $7.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.14 by ($4.20). The company had revenue of $457.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.77 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 42.75% and a return on equity of 47.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $13.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 54.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CACC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $435.50.

Credit Acceptance Profile

(Get Rating)

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.