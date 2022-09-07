Global Endowment Management LP Sells 291,507 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Global Endowment Management LP decreased its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 63.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,082 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 291,507 shares during the quarter. GoDaddy makes up 1.0% of Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Global Endowment Management LP owned about 0.10% of GoDaddy worth $14,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GDDY. Capital International Investors boosted its position in GoDaddy by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,042,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,276,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,106 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter valued at about $576,318,000. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its position in GoDaddy by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,775,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,150 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in GoDaddy by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,462,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,651,000 after purchasing an additional 399,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in GoDaddy by 1,429.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,291,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at GoDaddy

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,991 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $139,091.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,407,203.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,991 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $139,091.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,544 shares in the company, valued at $15,407,203.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 600 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $49,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,731 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,295 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Price Performance

GDDY traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,992. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.81 and a twelve month high of $88.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84 and a beta of 0.93.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 147.44% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on GDDY. Raymond James decreased their price target on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on GoDaddy to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on GoDaddy from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.75.

GoDaddy Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

