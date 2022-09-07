GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Hits One Day Volume of $206.00

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. In the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market cap of $194,518.73 and approximately $206.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,029.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,571.84 or 0.08259792 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.23 or 0.00190378 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00027032 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.83 or 0.00293400 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $149.69 or 0.00786592 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.81 or 0.00603331 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001237 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (CRYPTO:BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

