GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA) to Issue Dividend of GBX 7.70

GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, August 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.70 ($0.09) per share on Friday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

GlobalData Trading Up 1.2 %

LON:DATA opened at GBX 1,103 ($13.33) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,088.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,177.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. GlobalData has a 12 month low of GBX 900 ($10.87) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,584 ($19.14). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 5,450.00.

Get GlobalData alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at GlobalData

In other GlobalData news, insider Peter Harkness bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,264 ($15.27) per share, for a total transaction of £252,800 ($305,461.58).

GlobalData Company Profile

GlobalData Plc provides business information in the form of proprietary data, analytics, and insights in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance advertising services. It serves aerospace, defense, and security; apparel; automotive; banking and payments; construction; consumer; foodservices; healthcare; insurance; medical devices; mining; oil and gas; packaging; pharmaceutical; power; retail; technology; travel and tourism; and sport industries, as well as public sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GlobalData Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlobalData and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.