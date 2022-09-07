Globe Life Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:GL)

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of 0.2075 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%.

Globe Life has a payout ratio of 9.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Globe Life Stock Up 2.4 %

GL traded up $2.32 on Wednesday, hitting $99.80. 413,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,010. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.19. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.88. Globe Life has a twelve month low of $85.25 and a twelve month high of $108.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Insider Transactions at Globe Life

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS.

In other news, insider Kenneth J. Matson sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $2,588,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,726 shares in the company, valued at $3,285,227.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Henry Rogers, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.70, for a total value of $308,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,950 shares of company stock worth $5,476,207 over the last quarter. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Globe Life in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Globe Life in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Globe Life in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Globe Life in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Globe Life in the second quarter valued at about $240,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GL. Evercore ISI raised Globe Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Globe Life from $108.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Globe Life from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Globe Life from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.86.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

