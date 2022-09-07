Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,667 shares during the quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Joint worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Joint in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Joint during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Joint in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Joint in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Joint during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JYNT opened at $16.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $241.48 million, a P/E ratio of 111.34 and a beta of 1.30. The Joint Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $111.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.22.

Joint ( NASDAQ:JYNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Joint had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $25.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.77 million. On average, research analysts forecast that The Joint Corp. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc purchased 6,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.86 per share, for a total transaction of $91,378.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,111,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,270,490.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JYNT. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Joint from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. B. Riley raised Joint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Joint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Joint presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

