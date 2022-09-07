Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) by 9,064.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,690 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Docebo were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Docebo by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in Docebo in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies increased its holdings in shares of Docebo by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Docebo by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 32,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Docebo by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCBO opened at $29.14 on Wednesday. Docebo Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $92.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $958.71 million, a P/E ratio of -171.40 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.39.

DCBO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Docebo from C$63.50 to C$54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Docebo from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Docebo from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.33.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

