Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,687 shares during the quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of Healthcare Services Group worth $3,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the first quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $192,000.

Healthcare Services Group Stock Down 1.6 %

HCSG opened at $13.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90 and a beta of 0.21. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.28 and a 52 week high of $28.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.62.

Healthcare Services Group Increases Dividend

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $424.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.2138 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 215.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HCSG shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.88.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

