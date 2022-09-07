Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC cut its position in Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) by 67.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 224,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456,664 shares during the quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Traeger were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Traeger by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Traeger by 7.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Traeger by 39.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,773 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Traeger by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 212,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 10,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Traeger by 134.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 11,905 shares during the last quarter. 43.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Traeger news, CFO Dominic Blosil sold 27,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $107,705.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 788,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,090,814.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COOK shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Traeger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Traeger from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Traeger from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. William Blair lowered Traeger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Traeger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.94.

NYSE COOK opened at $2.73 on Wednesday. Traeger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $27.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $200.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.10 million. Traeger had a negative net margin of 34.64% and a negative return on equity of 14.23%. Traeger’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Traeger, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

