Gratifii Limited (ASX:GTI) Insider Stephen Borness Acquires 2,777,777 Shares

Gratifii Limited (ASX:GTI – Get Rating) insider Stephen Borness acquired 2,777,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,999.99 ($34,965.03).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,113.33, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Gratifii Limited operates as a technology company that enables businesses to drive customer engagement with loyalty and rewards programs in Australia, South Africa, and Singapore. The company operates Mosaic, a customer enterprise engagement cloud platform that allows businesses to customize, operate, and manage loyalty programs.

