Grin Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.19 Million (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. One Grin coin can now be bought for about $0.0631 or 0.00000334 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a total market cap of $6.19 million and $154,064.00 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Grin has traded up 11% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18,898.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,542.92 or 0.08164327 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00027667 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00189973 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.58 or 0.00294093 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $147.10 or 0.00778379 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $114.13 or 0.00603894 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001247 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org. Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

