Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Up 7.6%

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) shares shot up 7.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $55.28 and last traded at $55.05. 14,068 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 786,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on GH. Piper Sandler began coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. OTR Global lowered Guardant Health to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Guardant Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Guardant Health from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.75.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Guardant Health Trading Up 7.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.27.

Insider Activity at Guardant Health

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($1.00). The firm had revenue of $109.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.14 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 99.90% and a negative net margin of 135.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.96) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Amelia Merrill sold 4,500 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $240,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,913.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Guardant Health news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total transaction of $102,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,256.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Amelia Merrill sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $240,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,913.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guardant Health

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Guardant Health by 100.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Guardant Health in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 33.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Guardant Health

(Get Rating)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.