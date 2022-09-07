Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.55-$0.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $614.13 million-$614.13 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $648.25 million. Guess’ also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.65-$2.65 EPS.

Guess’ Price Performance

NYSE GES traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.60. 27,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,320. The stock has a market cap of $989.36 million, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.90. Guess’ has a one year low of $15.88 and a one year high of $25.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.65 and a 200-day moving average of $20.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $643.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.52 million. Guess’ had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 28.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Guess’ will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guess’ Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. Guess”s payout ratio is 45.92%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GES shares. TheStreet raised Guess’ from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Guess’ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Guess’ from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Institutional Trading of Guess’

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Guess’ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 221.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 59,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 40,851 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Guess’ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,082,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 902.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 31,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.68% of the company’s stock.

About Guess’

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

See Also

