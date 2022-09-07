Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.55-$0.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $614.13 million-$614.13 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $648.25 million. Guess’ also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.65-$2.65 EPS.
Guess’ Price Performance
NYSE GES traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.60. 27,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,320. The stock has a market cap of $989.36 million, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.90. Guess’ has a one year low of $15.88 and a one year high of $25.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.65 and a 200-day moving average of $20.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.
Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $643.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.52 million. Guess’ had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 28.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Guess’ will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GES shares. TheStreet raised Guess’ from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Guess’ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Guess’ from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Guess’ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 221.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 59,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 40,851 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Guess’ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,082,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 902.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 31,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.68% of the company’s stock.
Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.
