Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Price Target Cut to $100.00

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $125.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 48.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $118.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $114.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Oppenheimer restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.30.

Guidewire Software Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE:GWRE opened at $67.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.45. Guidewire Software has a one year low of $66.75 and a one year high of $128.98. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of -37.12 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Activity at Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 18.86% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $244.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $296,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,129.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Guidewire Software news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $296,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,129.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $124,005.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,811,266.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,898 shares of company stock worth $1,157,541 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Guidewire Software

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 9,075.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 2,038.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

About Guidewire Software

(Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

