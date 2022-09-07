GYEN Price Reaches $0.0069 (GYEN)

GYEN (GYEN) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 7th. Over the last week, GYEN has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. GYEN has a total market capitalization of $18.97 million and $43,214.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GYEN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005190 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001738 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002472 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.49 or 0.00858816 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00016040 BTC.
GYEN Profile
GYEN’s total supply is 5,396,921,683 coins and its circulating supply is 2,733,961,999 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust.
GYEN Coin Trading
