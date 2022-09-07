Hang Lung Properties (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.93

Shares of Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.93 and last traded at $8.30, with a volume of 243328 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.26.

Hang Lung Properties Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Get Hang Lung Properties alerts:

Hang Lung Properties Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.1009 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 5.58%.

Hang Lung Properties Company Profile

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the development, sale, and leasing of properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hang Lung Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Lung Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.