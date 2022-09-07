Hansen Technologies Limited (ASX:HSN) Insider Purchases A$50,051.40 in Stock

Hansen Technologies Limited (ASX:HSN – Get Rating) insider David Howell purchased 10,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$4.76 ($3.33) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,051.40 ($35,000.98).
Hansen Technologies Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.51.
Hansen Technologies Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, August 28th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. Hansen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 47.62%.
About Hansen Technologies
Hansen Technologies Limited develops, integrates, and supports billing system software for the energy and utilities, and telecommunications sectors. It provides Create-Deliver-Engage suite, a set of software applications. The company sells billing applications, as well as provides consulting services related to billing systems.
