Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Shares Up 3.6%

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$28.89 and last traded at C$28.87. 40,561 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 86,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$27.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on HDI. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$73.00 to C$64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$41.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$70.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hardwoods Distribution currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$62.25.

Hardwoods Distribution Trading Up 3.6 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$30.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.44, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$674.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33.

Hardwoods Distribution Announces Dividend

Hardwoods Distribution ( TSE:HDI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.54 by C($0.23). The firm had revenue of C$893.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$816.41 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hardwoods Distribution Inc. will post 5.8600003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Hardwoods Distribution’s payout ratio is currently 4.01%.

Hardwoods Distribution Company Profile

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

Featured Stories

