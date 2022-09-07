Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Receives $59.86 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.86.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HRMY shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Insider Activity at Harmony Biosciences

In related news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $1,104,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 28,971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,361,637.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total value of $1,104,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 717,725 shares of company stock worth $38,178,674 over the last quarter. 34.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $231,000. Cim LLC bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $341,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 33.7% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,743 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 19.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 566,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,551,000 after acquiring an additional 90,484 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. 81.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $44.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.60. Harmony Biosciences has a 1-year low of $31.54 and a 1-year high of $57.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 48.54 and a beta of 0.45.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 60.12% and a net margin of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $107.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

