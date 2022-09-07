Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Receives $59.86 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.86.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HRMY shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.
Insider Activity at Harmony Biosciences
In related news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $1,104,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 28,971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,361,637.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total value of $1,104,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 717,725 shares of company stock worth $38,178,674 over the last quarter. 34.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Harmony Biosciences Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $44.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.60. Harmony Biosciences has a 1-year low of $31.54 and a 1-year high of $57.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 48.54 and a beta of 0.45.
Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 60.12% and a net margin of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $107.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Harmony Biosciences Company Profile
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.
