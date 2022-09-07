Harvest Gold (CVE:HVG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Harvest Gold Co. (CVE:HVG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 1000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Harvest Gold Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$1.17 million and a P/E ratio of -0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.10.

About Harvest Gold

Harvest Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It explores for copper-gold porphyry projects. The company holds 100% interest in the Emerson project that comprises 14 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of approximately 56 square kilometers located in British Columbia; and the Goathorn exploration project consists six contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 23 square kilometers located in British Columbia.

