HashCoin Reaches Market Cap of $114,380.27 (HSC)

HashCoin (HSC) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Over the last week, HashCoin has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One HashCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. HashCoin has a market capitalization of $114,380.27 and $4,302.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HashCoin Profile

HashCoin is a coin. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 coins. HashCoin’s official website is www.hashfuture.io. The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HashCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HashCoin is an Ethereum-based token that powers HashFuture platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HashCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

