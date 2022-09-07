Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) is Noked Israel Ltd’s 5th Largest Position

Noked Israel Ltd reduced its position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) by 57.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,367,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,812,609 shares during the period. Hayward accounts for about 6.9% of Noked Israel Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Noked Israel Ltd’s holdings in Hayward were worth $22,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Hayward by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,145 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Hayward by 699.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 85,470 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Hayward by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 6,098 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Hayward by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after acquiring an additional 25,127 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Hayward in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,668,000. 74.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HAYW has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird cut Hayward from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hayward from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Hayward from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hayward currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.14.

Hayward Price Performance

Shares of HAYW traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $10.97. The stock had a trading volume of 36,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,666. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.90 and a 200 day moving average of $15.02. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $28.65.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $399.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.21 million. Hayward had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 16.81%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Eifion Jones sold 140,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $1,951,558.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,434,666.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Hayward

(Get Rating)

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic pool cleaners, LED lighting, Internet of things enabled controls, alternate sanitizers, and water features.

See Also

