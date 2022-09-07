Head to Head Comparison: Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) and Christopher & Banks (OTCMKTS:CBKCQ)

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) and Christopher & Banks (OTCMKTS:CBKCQ – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Bath & Body Works has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Christopher & Banks has a beta of -22.2, indicating that its stock price is 2,320% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.2% of Bath & Body Works shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Bath & Body Works shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of Christopher & Banks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bath & Body Works $7.88 billion 1.11 $1.33 billion $3.77 10.19 Christopher & Banks $348.85 million 0.00 -$16.69 million N/A N/A

This table compares Bath & Body Works and Christopher & Banks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Bath & Body Works has higher revenue and earnings than Christopher & Banks.

Profitability

This table compares Bath & Body Works and Christopher & Banks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bath & Body Works 12.31% -57.40% 19.85% Christopher & Banks N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Bath & Body Works and Christopher & Banks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bath & Body Works 1 4 16 1 2.77 Christopher & Banks 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bath & Body Works currently has a consensus price target of $53.05, suggesting a potential upside of 38.11%.

Summary

Bath & Body Works beats Christopher & Banks on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc. operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 1,755 company-operated retail stores and 338 international partner-operated stores. The company was formerly known as L Brands, Inc. and changed its name to Bath & Body Works, Inc. in August 2021. Bath & Body Works, Inc. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

About Christopher & Banks

Christopher & Banks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of private-brand women's apparel and accessories in the United States. The company designs and sells women's apparel and accessories to customers ranging in age from 50 and older. Its stores offer women's apparel consisting of casual clothing, everyday basics, wear-to-work, leisure/active wear, and sleepwear in missy, petite, and women sizes, as well as jewelry and accessories. As of September 11, 2020, the company operated 452 stores, including 316 missy, petite, women stores; and 77 Outlet stores, 31 Christopher & Banks stores, and 28 C.J. Banks stores in its women's plus size clothing division CJ Banks in 44 states. It also operates christopherandbanks.com, an e-commerce website for its Christopher & Banks and CJ Banks brands. The company was formerly known as Braun's Fashions Corporation and changed its name to Christopher & Banks Corporation in July 2000. Christopher & Banks Corporation was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Plymouth, Minnesota. On April 13, 2021, the voluntary petition of Christopher & Banks Corporation for reorganization under Chapter 11 was converted to Chapter 7. It had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on January 13, 2021.

