HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.23-$1.32 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $834.00 million-$844.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $831.91 million.

HQY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $47.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a sell rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.77.

HQY stock traded up $4.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.79. 20,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,644. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.17. HealthEquity has a 12 month low of $36.81 and a 12 month high of $73.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.71, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.90.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HealthEquity will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $57,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,449,155.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,423,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,488,000 after acquiring an additional 358,743 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,638,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,170,000 after purchasing an additional 244,868 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 29.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 699,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,175,000 after purchasing an additional 159,630 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,290,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,006,000 after purchasing an additional 115,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 467,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,682,000 after buying an additional 95,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

