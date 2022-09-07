Helix (HLIX) Market Cap Tops $3,093.15

Helix (HLIX) traded 45.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Helix has a market cap of $3,093.15 and $3.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Helix has traded 52.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Helix coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001999 BTC.
- Midas (MIDAS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.57 or 0.00164206 BTC.
- Zenon (ZNN) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00009301 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- TenUp (TUP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000257 BTC.
- Havy (HAVY) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Beacon (BECN) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000204 BTC.
- Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 55.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000147 BTC.
- StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000051 BTC.
Helix Coin Profile
Helix (CRYPTO:HLIX) is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 40,224,253 coins. The official website for Helix is helix-crypto.com. Helix’s official message board is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin. The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Helix
Receive News & Updates for Helix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.