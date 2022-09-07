Helix (HLIX) Market Cap Tops $3,093.15

Helix (HLIX) traded 45.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Helix has a market cap of $3,093.15 and $3.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Helix has traded 52.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Helix coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.57 or 0.00164206 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00009301 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 55.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000147 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Helix (CRYPTO:HLIX) is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 40,224,253 coins. The official website for Helix is helix-crypto.com. Helix’s official message board is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin. The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

