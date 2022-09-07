Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $40.64 and last traded at $40.65. Approximately 3,770 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 640,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.22.

Helmerich & Payne Trading Down 3.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.99 and a beta of 1.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Helmerich & Payne

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helmerich & Payne

In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HP. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth $21,520,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 260.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,173,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,222,000 after acquiring an additional 848,198 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 157.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,254,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,667,000 after acquiring an additional 767,791 shares during the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 1,818.0% in the 4th quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 783,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,569,000 after acquiring an additional 742,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter worth about $30,235,000. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

