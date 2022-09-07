Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $14.87

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.87 and last traded at $15.16, with a volume of 174336 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.93.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HENKY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €64.00 ($65.31) to €62.00 ($63.27) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €50.00 ($51.02) to €53.00 ($54.08) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

