HEX (HEX) Trading Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

HEX (HEX) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One HEX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0399 or 0.00000211 BTC on exchanges. HEX has a total market capitalization of $6.92 billion and approximately $12.12 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HEX has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HEX alerts:

Quant (QNT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.98 or 0.00491340 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000182 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000360 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $356.13 or 0.01881891 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005677 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.44 or 0.00234824 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000122 BTC.

HEX Coin Profile

HEX (CRYPTO:HEX) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 coins and its circulating supply is 173,411,074,413 coins. HEX’s official website is hex.win. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/HEXcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HEX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HEX is the first high-interest Blockchain CD. CDs pay higher interest than savings accounts, requiring money to be deposited for a fixed time. HEX aims to replace inefficient currencies, banks and payment networks with verifiably secure peer-to-peer technology. HEX takes the profit out of banks and government money printing and gives it to HEX holders.HEX is a hybrid proof of work(POW) and proof of stake(POS) system. Stakers are paid handsomely in HEX while miners can be paid just pennies in ETH to perform your HEX transaction.HEX conforms to the ERC20 standard to maximize interoperability and security. Every HEX consists of 100,000,000 Hearts (1 with 8 zeroes or 100 Million.) Which is funny because when you stake, you have “staked Hearts.”Hardware wallet support: Trezor and Ledger are integrated with both MetaMask (for HEX and ETH) and Electrum (for Bitcoin.)FreeClaiming is totally secure. Generating signatures is a standard feature in Bitcoin and can be done totally offline. Electrum is a great Bitcoin wallet. If you use a trezor or ledger hardware wallet, you use it through Electrum which is a handy way to generate your BTC FreeClaim signature if the software you're using doesn't have the feature. Your private keys stay safe inside your hardware device this way. If you really love anonymity you can claim each BTC address to a new ETH address over TOR or other proxies.HEX is easily extensible because smart contracts can be built on top of it or reference it.HEX works with distributed exchanges and atomic swaps easily. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.