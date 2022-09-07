Hina Inu (HINA) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Hina Inu (HINA) traded down 22.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. One Hina Inu coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Hina Inu has a total market capitalization of $597,657.68 and $12,616.00 worth of Hina Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hina Inu has traded 37.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hina Inu alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005309 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.44 or 0.00878351 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00016239 BTC.

Hina Inu Coin Profile

Hina Inu’s official Twitter account is @HINAINU2.

Buying and Selling Hina Inu

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hina Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hina Inu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hina Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hina Inu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hina Inu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.