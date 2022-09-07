Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) Shares Up 8.9%

Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.02 and last traded at $1.02. 52,204 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,207,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.
Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hippo from $3.76 to $2.06 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.88 and its 200 day moving average is $1.37. The stock has a market cap of $589.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.56.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bond Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Hippo during the 1st quarter worth $59,706,000. Innovius Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hippo in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,155,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Hippo by 273.3% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 17,097,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,314,000 after purchasing an additional 12,516,661 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hippo by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,042,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,934,000 after purchasing an additional 8,655,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hippo in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,749,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.77% of the company’s stock.
Hippo Holdings Inc provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents.
