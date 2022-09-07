Hive Reaches Market Cap of $224.72 Million (HIVE)

Hive (HIVE) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. One Hive coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00002717 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hive has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hive has a total market cap of $224.72 million and $6.25 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00030567 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00008253 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00009129 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00043473 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00085333 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

Hive (HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 20th, 2020. Hive’s total supply is 437,006,965 coins. Hive’s official website is hive.io. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hive Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency.Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain.The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem.Telegram | Discord | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | GitlabWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

