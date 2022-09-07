Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Holdings Lifted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 702,928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,274 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.28% of Hologic worth $53,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in Hologic by 17.1% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Hologic by 32.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Hologic by 1.2% during the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 147,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Hologic by 56.5% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 43,727 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 15,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Hologic by 196.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 71,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 47,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $67.51 on Wednesday. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.44 and a twelve month high of $81.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.69.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. Hologic had a return on equity of 37.48% and a net margin of 28.93%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HOLX. BTIG Research cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group began coverage on Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Hologic to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hologic from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.71.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

