Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 596,653 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 27,803 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Hologic were worth $45,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hologic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,247,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,656,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $203,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,229 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at $79,621,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Hologic by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,424,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $263,039,000 after purchasing an additional 781,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Hologic by 994.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 674,361 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,629,000 after buying an additional 612,761 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $67.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.44 and a 12 month high of $81.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.69.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.71 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 37.48% and a net margin of 28.93%. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on HOLX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hologic from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Hologic to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.71.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

