Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Holdings Raised by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 215.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,865 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,025 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HON. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,137,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $654,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,445 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,068,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,185,760,000 after purchasing an additional 883,708 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,206,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $461,694,000 after purchasing an additional 578,168 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $114,243,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 462.0% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 468,815 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $97,753,000 after purchasing an additional 385,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ HON traded up $2.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $187.64. 27,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,035,423. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $126.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.35 and a fifty-two week high of $228.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $188.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.16.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on HON. Citigroup upped their target price on Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.08.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

