Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th.

Horace Mann Educators has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Horace Mann Educators has a dividend payout ratio of 34.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Horace Mann Educators to earn $3.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.6%.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Horace Mann Educators Stock Performance

NYSE HMN traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $35.66. The stock had a trading volume of 203,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Horace Mann Educators has a 12-month low of $32.60 and a 12-month high of $42.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.15. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $346.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $126,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,560,402.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Horace Mann Educators

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the first quarter worth about $560,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter worth about $332,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on HMN. TheStreet cut Horace Mann Educators from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.