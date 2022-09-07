Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Gap Up to $17.00

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.00, but opened at $17.69. Host Hotels & Resorts shares last traded at $17.14, with a volume of 17,231 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 11.29 and a current ratio of 11.29. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.88.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.12). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 13.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Host Hotels & Resorts

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 138,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 46,018 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at $199,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 110,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 658.8% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 775,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,165,000 after purchasing an additional 673,570 shares during the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

