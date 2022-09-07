HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Acquired by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,158 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,309 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.40% of HubSpot worth $90,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 141.2% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 114.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 240.0% during the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.20, for a total transaction of $2,373,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 675,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,478,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,630,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.20, for a total transaction of $2,373,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 675,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,478,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,004,730. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HUBS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on HubSpot from $617.00 to $444.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $670.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $546.60.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $311.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of -154.02 and a beta of 1.56. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $257.21 and a 1 year high of $866.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $327.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $382.25.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $421.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.67 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 9.89%. Analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

