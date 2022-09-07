i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.41-$1.47 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $307.00 million-$317.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $308.26 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IIIV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of i3 Verticals to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, i3 Verticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IIIV traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.27. The company had a trading volume of 191,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,921. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.55. The stock has a market cap of $718.88 million, a P/E ratio of -33.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.30. i3 Verticals has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $30.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

i3 Verticals ( NASDAQ:IIIV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $80.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.77 million. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 8.22%. On average, analysts forecast that i3 Verticals will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IIIV. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in i3 Verticals by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,349,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,591,000 after acquiring an additional 291,836 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,004,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,992,000 after buying an additional 189,889 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 534,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,381,000 after buying an additional 43,986 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 342,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,533,000 after buying an additional 4,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in i3 Verticals by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 261,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after purchasing an additional 57,078 shares during the last quarter. 64.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

