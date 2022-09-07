Ignite Planners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ignite Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in Pfizer by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 113,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 610.9% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 324,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,397,000 after purchasing an additional 278,866 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,087,000 after acquiring an additional 12,871 shares during the period. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $703,000. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.33.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,151,252. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.94 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.31 and a 200 day moving average of $50.56. The company has a market capitalization of $257.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.



